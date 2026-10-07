Siljanovska-Davkova sends congratulations to Justina Shiroka-Pula after her election as Kosovo president

Siljanovska-Davkova sends congratulations to Justina Shiroka-Pula after her election as Kosovo president

President of North Macedonia Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova has congratulated Prof. Dr. Justina Shiroka-Pula on her election as president of the Republic of Kosovo.

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The congratulatory message was published in a post on the social network X, where Siljanovska-Davkova highlighted their shared connection to academia and expressed her willingness to pursue closer cooperation between the two countries.

“Sincere congratulations to Prof. Dr. Justina Shiroka-Pula on her election as President of the Republic of Kosovo. As a fellow professor, I look forward to working closely with her to further strengthen our bilateral relations, promote regional stability and advance our shared European future. I wish her success during her term!” Siljanovska-Davkova wrote.

The Macedonian president’s message was made public after the decision by the Assembly of Kosovo to elect Shiroka-Pula as the country’s president.

Siljanovska-Davkova also stressed the need to deepen bilateral relations, contribute to regional stability and advance the European paths of both countries.


Shtuar 7.10.2026 19:26

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