Gazment Bardhi condemns threat against journalist Almer Toska: Institutions must take action

Gazment Bardhi condemns threat against journalist Almer Toska: Institutions must take action

The head of the Democratic Party’s parliamentary group, Gazment Bardhi, has reacted to the threat against journalist Almer Toska by Agron Tare, the brother of Igli Tare.

Të lidhura

None found

According to Bardhi, such a situation is evidence of a mafia state in operation. He called on the competent authorities to intervene and take measures to protect journalists.

“A state that allows mafia-style threats against a journalist because of his work is nothing more and nothing less than a mafia state! I strongly condemn the direct threat against journalist Almer Toska by family members of a defendant in a SPAK money-laundering case.

I urgently call on law enforcement authorities to act in defense of journalists’ rights, strongly condemning this act and any act aimed at silencing their voices. Journalists must feel free in their work, and no one should dare to blackmail or threaten them,” Bardhi wrote.


Shtuar 7.10.2026 19:27

Tags: , , , , , , , ,
Ukraine faces a new debate: Has the time come for negotiations with Russia?

Ukraine faces a new debate: Has the time come for negotiations with Russia?
A 2,100-year-old ship carrying thousands of exceptionally well-preserved luxury ceramic vessels discovered off Turkey

A 2,100-year-old ship carrying thousands of exceptionally well-preserved luxury ceramic vessels discovered off Turkey
Clashes in parliament over territorial reform: Socialist Party group seeks 60-day suspension for Bardhi and Balliu

Clashes in parliament over territorial reform: Socialist Party group seeks 60-day suspension for Bardhi and Balliu
Euro weakens sharply against the dollar, fueling concerns about a new financial crisis

Euro weakens sharply against the dollar, fueling concerns about a new financial crisis
Meeting in Istanbul between Shasivari and the Turkish president: “With the friend of our country, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Meeting in Istanbul between Shasivari and the Turkish president: “With the friend of our country, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Durmishi: New methodology for the consumer basket reflects households’ actual spending

Durmishi: New methodology for the consumer basket reflects households’ actual spending
Petrit Ajeti briefs President Shiroka Pula on the national security situation

Petrit Ajeti briefs President Shiroka Pula on the national security situation
ERO does not review private suppliers’ licenses, but puts KEK on the agenda

ERO does not review private suppliers’ licenses, but puts KEK on the agenda