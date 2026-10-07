Gazment Bardhi condemns threat against journalist Almer Toska: Institutions must take action

The head of the Democratic Party’s parliamentary group, Gazment Bardhi, has reacted to the threat against journalist Almer Toska by Agron Tare, the brother of Igli Tare.

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According to Bardhi, such a situation is evidence of a mafia state in operation. He called on the competent authorities to intervene and take measures to protect journalists.

“A state that allows mafia-style threats against a journalist because of his work is nothing more and nothing less than a mafia state! I strongly condemn the direct threat against journalist Almer Toska by family members of a defendant in a SPAK money-laundering case.

I urgently call on law enforcement authorities to act in defense of journalists’ rights, strongly condemning this act and any act aimed at silencing their voices. Journalists must feel free in their work, and no one should dare to blackmail or threaten them,” Bardhi wrote.