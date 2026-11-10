Siljanovska-Davkova in Paris: Europe is not complete without a stable Western Balkans

President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova spoke at the Paris Peace Forum during a panel discussion titled “Holding the Line: Sovereignty in an Age of Hybrid Threats.”

She said the world is undergoing a profound transformation: old models are losing their power, while new ones have yet to take shape.

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Siljanovska-Davkova referred to Antonio Gramsci’s concept of the “interregnum” to explain how such periods can create political vacuums and geopolitical risks. She stressed that “a political vacuum never lasts long,” especially in the Balkans.

On the region’s European future, the president said the countries of the so-called Western Balkans should not be seen as Europe’s periphery. They are a natural part of Europe geographically, historically and culturally.

She recalled that her country has held candidate status for 21 years and received 17 positive reports, but has still not begun the negotiation process.

Addressing the many constitutional amendments, Siljanovska-Davkova raised the question of sovereignty and democratic legitimacy. She noted that the Constitution is not only the highest legal act but also a social contract. “My sovereignty comes from the citizens and belongs to the citizens. And so does my legitimacy,” the president said, calling for the rule of law and respect for human rights and freedoms.

She said the European Union should not limit itself to asking Western Balkan countries to be more resilient. It should help them strengthen that resilience by accelerating their integration into the EU.

The president also warned that, in the face of artificial intelligence, digitalization and new forms of hybrid threats, resilience against external influences is not enough. Countries also need democratic and institutional strength at home.