Shkodër: Kir River embankment damaged, “3 Heroes” residents call for urgent action

Residents of the “3 Heroes” neighborhood in Shkodër are concerned about damage to the Kir River embankment. The riverbanks are eroding, and the water is moving closer to the residential area, putting several families at risk.

Residents say the problem has recurred and has been reported to Shkodër Municipality several times. However, they say no concrete steps have yet been taken to repair and reinforce the embankment.

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Heavy rainfall during this period is increasing the Kir’s flow and raising the water level. Families living near the river fear the erosion could worsen and damage their homes and property.

Residents say the situation recurs every year with the onset of autumn and winter rains. The lack of a lasting solution adds to their uncertainty.

For families living near the river, action can no longer be delayed. They are calling on the responsible authorities to restore the embankment as soon as possible to protect lives, homes and property before rising river flows cause irreparable damage.