Shkodër: Kir River embankment damaged, “3 Heroes” residents call for urgent action

Shkodër: Kir River embankment damaged, “3 Heroes” residents call for urgent action

Residents of the “3 Heroes” neighborhood in Shkodër are concerned about damage to the Kir River embankment. The riverbanks are eroding, and the water is moving closer to the residential area, putting several families at risk.

Residents say the problem has recurred and has been reported to Shkodër Municipality several times. However, they say no concrete steps have yet been taken to repair and reinforce the embankment.

Të lidhura

None found

Heavy rainfall during this period is increasing the Kir’s flow and raising the water level. Families living near the river fear the erosion could worsen and damage their homes and property.

Residents say the situation recurs every year with the onset of autumn and winter rains. The lack of a lasting solution adds to their uncertainty.

For families living near the river, action can no longer be delayed. They are calling on the responsible authorities to restore the embankment as soon as possible to protect lives, homes and property before rising river flows cause irreparable damage.


Shtuar 13.11.2026 17:08

Tags: , , , , , , ,
Geoffrey Hinton warns: Artificial intelligence could escape human control within three years

Geoffrey Hinton warns: Artificial intelligence could escape human control within three years
From Fatos Nano to Elisa Spiropali, expulsions and departures from the Socialist Party over the years

From Fatos Nano to Elisa Spiropali, expulsions and departures from the Socialist Party over the years
Weather today: Clear skies in the morning, clouds and rain after midday

Weather today: Clear skies in the morning, clouds and rain after midday
Brother’s arrest in doping case prompts Pirro Dhima to offer resignation, but Greek minister refuses

Brother’s arrest in doping case prompts Pirro Dhima to offer resignation, but Greek minister refuses
Diaspora prepares November 28 protest in Tirana, Meti says it will be bigger than the one on June 20

Diaspora prepares November 28 protest in Tirana, Meti says it will be bigger than the one on June 20
Avni Islami: Meeting with Russian ambassador reveals Student List’s stance on Kosovo

Avni Islami: Meeting with Russian ambassador reveals Student List’s stance on Kosovo
From today, winter equipment is mandatory in vehicles in Macedonia

From today, winter equipment is mandatory in vehicles in Macedonia
Four days after 10-year, six-month sentence, Russell Brand moved to prison with yoga and gyms

Four days after 10-year, six-month sentence, Russell Brand moved to prison with yoga and gyms
grandpashabet facebookBursa Escortgrandpashabet facebookjojobetgrandpashabet resmi girişgrandpashabet resmi girişgrandpashabet resmi girişgrandpashabetgrandpashabet girişkahraman haberdeneme bonusu veren sitelercasinofast güncel girişgrandpaşhabetonline notarystarzbetgiftcardmall/mygiftextrabetjojobetkavbetgrandpashabet girişjojobetjojobet