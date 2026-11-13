After nearly 13 years in prison, 64-year-old convicted of murder she did not commit is released

After nearly 13 years in prison, 64-year-old convicted of murder she did not commit is released

Monica Busetto has been released from prison after nearly 13 years, after the Court of Appeal in Trento granted her second request for a retrial.

The 64-year-old had been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the murder of her neighbor, 87-year-old Lida Taffi Pamio. Pamio was found dead in her home in Mestre in December 2012.

Të lidhura

None found

Several years later, Susanna Milly Lazzarini confessed to killing Lida Taffi Pamio. Lazzarini had also committed another murder in 2015.

Her other victim was Francesca Vianello, who was killed in similar circumstances and in a similar manner. Following Lazzarini’s confession, a long legal battle began to review Busetto’s conviction. Busetto had maintained that she was innocent.

The Court of Appeal in Trento’s decision to grant her request cleared the way for her release after nearly 13 years behind bars.

The case has renewed attention on one of Italy’s most high-profile court cases, raising questions about possible miscarriages of justice and the years Busetto spent in prison for a crime that, according to Lazzarini’s confession, she did not commit.


Shtuar 13.11.2026 17:07

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