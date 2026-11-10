Shiroka Pula meets with Ambassador Hennin to discuss Kosovo–Switzerland cooperation

Shiroka Pula meets with Ambassador Hennin to discuss Kosovo–Switzerland cooperation

The President of the Republic of Kosovo, Justina Shiroka Pula, met with the Swiss ambassador to Kosovo, Anne-Lise Cattin Hennin. They discussed bilateral relations, cooperation between the two countries and Switzerland’s continued support for Kosovo.

Shiroka Pula described relations with Switzerland as excellent, calling it one of Kosovo’s most important political, economic and development partners. She expressed gratitude for Switzerland’s long-standing commitment to the country’s development, its state-building process and its European path.

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The president also highlighted the contribution of the Albanian diaspora in Switzerland, emphasizing its role in strengthening the partnership between the two countries.

During the meeting, they acknowledged the Swiss Armed Forces’ support for security and stability in Kosovo through the Swisscoy contingent, which has been part of the NATO-led KFOR peacekeeping mission since 1999.

Shiroka Pula said cooperation between Kosovo and Switzerland would deepen further and that Switzerland would remain a supporter of Kosovo.


Shtuar 10.11.2026 17:45

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