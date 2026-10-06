Shiroka-Pula and Hoxha, the proposed names for president

Kosovo’s Assembly is continuing its session with the second item on the agenda, concerning the election of the country’s president.

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Arbërie Nagavci, chair of the parliamentary group of the Vetëvendosje Movement, presented Justina Shiroka-Pula as a candidate for the presidency.

Meanwhile, Democratic Party of Kosovo MP Arian Tahiri proposed Eliza Hoxha for president of Kosovo.

Hoxha is the second candidate proposed for the post, after Shiroka-Pula, whose name was put forward by the Vetëvendosje Movement.