Changes to the Law on the Specialist Chambers reviewed under an expedited procedure

The draft law amending and supplementing the Law on the Specialist Chambers has been forwarded to the Committee on Budget and Finance for review under an expedited procedure.

Të lidhura None found

The initiative was submitted to the Assembly in the context of recent developments related to the Specialist Chambers in The Hague, as well as calls for institutional support for former KLA leaders.

With its inclusion in the parliamentary procedure, the draft law is expected to be reviewed by the relevant committees and then proceed through the other stages of the procedure in the Assembly.

The PDK had requested that the legal amendments be processed urgently. Before this, the issue had also been referred for assessment to the Legal Office and the Budget Department.