Shehaj: Vučić’s defeat showed that Rama can be removed through protests, elections and a credible alternative

Agron Shehaj, leader of the Possibility Party, has listed three lessons that, in his view, Albania should draw from Aleksandar Vučić’s electoral defeat in Serbia at the hands of the Student Movement.

In a video published on social media, Shehaj said that regimes and autocracies can be brought down only when they face a credible political alternative.

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According to him, the first lesson is that a credible alternative is the only way to overthrow regimes and autocracies.

The second lesson concerns the need to continue the protests in Tirana against Edi Rama’s government.

“The protest must continue. In Serbia, it took two years. In Tirana, we have been protesting for almost five months, and we must continue protesting for as long as necessary to bring down Edi Rama.”

As a third point, Shehaj referred to the response to Prime Minister Rama’s daily calls for dialogue with the protesters, stressing that change must come through elections.

“There is no dialogue! There is no agreement! Change will come through elections!” Shehaj said.

Three things we learned from Vučić’s downfall in Serbia

First, a credible alternative is the only way to bring down regimes and autocracies.

Second, the protest must continue. In Serbia, it took two years. In Tirana, we have been protesting for almost five months, and we must continue protesting for as long as necessary to bring down Edi Rama.

And third, there is no dialogue! There is no agreement! Change will come through elections!