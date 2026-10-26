Putin to meet Iran’s and Qatar’s leaders in Moscow tomorrow after Gas Exporting Countries Forum

The Kremlin announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin will host Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, in Moscow on Tuesday.

Yuri Ushakov, the Kremlin’s foreign policy adviser, said the talks would take place after the Gas Exporting Countries Forum, which will be held in the Russian capital, concludes.

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The meetings will take place as part of communications between Moscow, Tehran and Doha. The presence of the three leaders in Moscow is linked to shared interests in the energy sector and developments in the region.

However, the Kremlin has not made public the specific issues expected to be discussed during the meetings.