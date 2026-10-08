Shehaj: Balluku continues to be de facto deputy prime minister, Rama mocked the threatened witness

Shehaj: Balluku continues to be de facto deputy prime minister, Rama mocked the threatened witness

The leader of the Mundësia party, Agron Shehaj, says that Belinda Balluku continues to exercise the functions of Albania’s deputy prime minister de facto, despite being investigated by SPAK over several criminal allegations.

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In a video published on social media, Shehaj claims that Balluku continues to pressure and blackmail her former subordinates, with the aim of preventing them from cooperating with the justice authorities. According to him, this is being done to obstruct the uncovering of scandals linked to tenders at the Ministry of Infrastructure, over which the former deputy prime minister is being investigated by SPAK.

Shehaj also mentioned the public denunciation by the father of Mirzeta Kashnica, Balluku’s former subordinate and a member of the Bid Evaluation Commission. He said that her father had spoken about the pressure his daughter experienced before and after giving testimony to SPAK against her former boss.

“Edi Rama mocked the witness in the Balluku case, who said she had been threatened.

Her father has now stated that the threats were real, that they continued even after her testimony to SPAK, and that his daughter, who was part of the Bid Evaluation Commission, is still considering leaving her job because of the pressure.

Meanwhile, Balluku continues to have influence over the institutions she once headed and to be the de facto deputy prime minister,” Shehaj said.

The leader of Mundësia argues that her continued influence is also demonstrated by the latest wiretaps of former ministry employees, who still refer to her as “the boss.”

Shehaj called on citizens to support justice, describing the current situation as a critical point for the governance of the Socialist majority.

“This is what Albania has been reduced to. For this reason, justice must be supported at all costs.”

“Edi Rama, without the slightest shame, mocked her by saying: ‘Apparently Belinda took this person, tied her to the chair and forced her to sign.’

Yesterday we heard the testimony of her father, who said: ‘My daughter was threatened. She signed because she was threatened.’ According to him, the threats continued even after she testified to SPAK about what had happened.

Belinda Balluku remains in office. She is the de facto deputy prime minister.

I say this because it is a fact. Other investigations have also been published, clearly showing that employees of these institutions still call her ‘the boss.’”


Shtuar 8.10.2026 20:56

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