Seismic activity continues in Venezuela, experts say aftershocks could last for weeks

After the strong earthquakes that caused considerable damage, Venezuela continues to experience aftershocks.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, a magnitude 4.6 earthquake was recorded in Yaracuy state, in northern Venezuela.

Të lidhura

None found

The tremor was recorded about 21 kilometers northwest of Moron, an area near the epicenter of the two major earthquakes that struck the country earlier. Meanwhile, another magnitude 4.8 earthquake was recorded in the Caribbean Sea, approximately 70 kilometers west of Caracas.

Seismologists stress that after a powerful earthquake, the presence of many aftershocks is a normal phenomenon. According to them, Venezuela could face hundreds of them in the coming weeks and months.

These aftershocks could increase fear among residents while also complicating search-and-rescue operations in areas where buildings have suffered severe damage.


Shtuar 28.06.2026 13:18

Tags:
Starting Tomorrow, Summer Restrictions Begin for Heavy Vehicle Traffic on North Macedonia’s Roads

Starting Tomorrow, Summer Restrictions Begin for Heavy Vehicle Traffic on North Macedonia’s Roads
LSDM: Mickoski is now believing the falsehoods he himself has told

LSDM: Mickoski is now believing the falsehoods he himself has told
LDK conditions its vote for president on a candidate from the party, analysts comment on the names of Abdixhiku and Haziri

LDK conditions its vote for president on a candidate from the party, analysts comment on the names of Abdixhiku and Haziri
Suspect in imam’s murder in Dragash wanted by police

Suspect in imam’s murder in Dragash wanted by police
Kosovo marks the 250th anniversary of U.S. Independence with special activities

Kosovo marks the 250th anniversary of U.S. Independence with special activities
Protest outside Parliament ahead of the plenary session, calls for Rama’s resignation

Protest outside Parliament ahead of the plenary session, calls for Rama’s resignation
Emiljano Nina Arrested, Caught Armed Near the Door of Ilir Selmani’s Home

Emiljano Nina Arrested, Caught Armed Near the Door of Ilir Selmani’s Home
Spiropali: We Are Preparing the Draft for a New Albania

Spiropali: We Are Preparing the Draft for a New Albania
Perabetcasibombetparkbetpark girişGrandpashabetgrandpashabetcasibomGrandpashabetlunabetcasibomMeritkingCasibomCasibomdamabetcasibombetpascasibomjojobet girişKickmatbetdeneme bonusu veren sitelerMadridbetMadridbetJojobetJojobetgrandpashabetHoliganbetnakitbahisJojobetgrandpashabetgrandpashabetjojobetcasibomjojobetjojobetcasibomcasibom girişholiganbetBetpasjojobetjojobet girişimajbetjojobetbetcio