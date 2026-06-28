Seismic activity continues in Venezuela, experts say aftershocks could last for weeks

After the strong earthquakes that caused considerable damage, Venezuela continues to experience aftershocks.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, a magnitude 4.6 earthquake was recorded in Yaracuy state, in northern Venezuela.

Të lidhura None found

The tremor was recorded about 21 kilometers northwest of Moron, an area near the epicenter of the two major earthquakes that struck the country earlier. Meanwhile, another magnitude 4.8 earthquake was recorded in the Caribbean Sea, approximately 70 kilometers west of Caracas.

Seismologists stress that after a powerful earthquake, the presence of many aftershocks is a normal phenomenon. According to them, Venezuela could face hundreds of them in the coming weeks and months.

These aftershocks could increase fear among residents while also complicating search-and-rescue operations in areas where buildings have suffered severe damage.