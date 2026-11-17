Journalist Rami Mislimi has published an article on TS claiming that Silvete Muhamed Osmani, the wife of VLEN director Granit Osmani, is paid 120,000 denars per month, or around 2,000 euros, by the Ministry of Social Policy, Demography and Youth.

Below is the full article, without alterations:

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“At a time when young men and women from VLEN are leaving for European countries in search of opportunities to make a living, while many students from Čair are forced to eat a ‘bread roll without yogurt’ costing 100 denars, the wife of VLEN director Granit Osmani is receiving a monthly salary of 120,000 denars, around 2,000 euros, from the Ministry of Social Policy, Demography and Youth.

Data researched by the Oxhaku.com portal on the public Open Finance platform show that Silvete Muhamed Osmani, the wife of Granit Osmani, who heads the Agency for the Implementation of the Language, appears to receive 120,000 denars, or approximately 2,000 euros, every month.

The Open Finance platform displays only payments made through service contracts, as well as transactions that the relevant institutions make to companies, public institutions and individuals.

Based on this data, the Oxhaku.com portal raises the question of what work Silvete Osmani is being paid 120,000 denars per month to do by the Ministry of Social Policy, Demography and Youth.

While citizens are struggling to make it through the month because of the sharp rise in the cost of living and low wages, according to the claims published, Granit Osmani’s family receives at least 4,000 euros per month.

So why should young people follow VLEN and its officials: to benefit themselves, or so that their family members and children can receive salaries?”