Salihaj: Serbia’s approach to Kosovo and Russia will reveal whether the country is changing

Former Kosovo Assembly member Adem Salihaj has analyzed political developments in Serbia and the impact they could have on the Balkan region.

According to him, Aleksandar Vučić’s departure could open the possibility of a change in Serbian policy and put an end to the narrative of hatred, false myths and the chauvinism inherited from the era of Milošević.

Të lidhura None found

However, Salihaj believes that such a conclusion cannot yet be considered certain, since these narratives have been built and cultivated over centuries. He believes that the students who opposed Vučić’s policies could bring an approach different from that pursued so far.

“It remains to be seen whether Serbian policy will change direction and how much impact this will have on the Balkans. With the loss of Milošević’s scion, Vučić, will the logic of myths and primitive Milošević-style chauvinism come to an end?

We cannot yet reach such a conclusion, given that the Serbian narrative of hatred and false myths has been cultivated for centuries. The road will be difficult, but change is not impossible. The students, who as the leaders of this movement fought against Vučić’s concept, cannot be the same as him,” he told “Bota Sot”.

Salihaj emphasized that the direction of Serbia’s new policy will be measured primarily through its stance toward Kosovo and the relations it maintains with Russia and the European Union.

He said that a new approach by Serbia could contribute to reducing regional tensions and make it easier for Western Balkan countries to pursue European integration.

“The position of Serbia’s new political structure will become clear on two fundamental issues: Kosovo and its relationship with Russia, or rather with the EU. Serbia, surrounded by NATO and EU countries and pro-European states, cannot continue for long to survive with pro-Russian policies and an aggressive approach toward its neighbors. If Serbia genuinely changes, a different climate will emerge, tensions will ease and the countries of the Western Balkans will find it easier to integrate into the European Union. Historically, Serbia has played a destructive role and has bloodied the Balkans. If this changes, I believe we will understand it very quickly,” he declared.