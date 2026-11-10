Safe City” system expected to expand to Strumica in December

Safe City” system expected to expand to Strumica in December

Interior Minister Pançe Toshkovski announced that the “Safe City” system is expected to begin operating in the area covered by the Strumica Police Station during the first week of December.

After Strumica, the system is expected to be installed in the area covered by the Shtip Police Station, where preparations should be completed by the end of the year. According to Toshkovski, connecting the Manastir Police Station will take another one to one and a half months. He expects coverage of the entire country to be completed by February 2027.

Të lidhura

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Toshkovski said the Interior Ministry aims to equip police vehicles with devices that can measure speed while patrols are moving. Mobile cameras are also planned for road sections where accidents resulting in deaths or serious injuries occur most often, so that checks can be carried out where there are no fixed cameras.

According to the Interior Ministry, the system recorded 310,865 traffic violations from February 2 to August 20. Of these, 301,835 involved exceeding the speed limit.


Shtuar 10.11.2026 16:17

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