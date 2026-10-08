Russian soldiers with HIV suspected of being sent to Ukraine front line

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Russian soldiers diagnosed with HIV are suspected of being deployed in combat operations on the front line in Ukraine, even though some of them were previously assessed as unfit for military service. According to Ukrainian media, this claim is based on an audio recording released by the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense, DIU.

DIU says the material identifies a soldier belonging to the 1st Motorized Brigade of the Russian Army.

In the recorded conversation, it is claimed that the soldier is infected with HIV and that the lack of proper treatment could cause him health complications.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, a medical commission had declared the soldier unfit for service back in February. However, he was subsequently sent on combat missions.

DIU warns that such a practice could contribute to the spread of HIV/AIDS. In the same statement, the Ukrainian institution stressed that those responsible for war crimes committed in Ukraine will be punished.

Ukrainian intelligence has called on Russian soldiers to surrender, referring to the “I Want to Live” project. Through this project, according to DIU, Russian soldiers can contact Ukrainian authorities to carry out their surrender.