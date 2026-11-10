Robert Duka’s dark past: 50-year-old escaped from prison in Greece in 2016; robberies totaled €1.2 million

Robert Duka also has a criminal past in Greece. In 2010, he was arrested along with three other Albanians on suspicion of involvement in a criminal organization accused of carrying out 28 armed robberies at supermarkets in the Attica region.

According to investigations by Greek authorities, the criminal activity took place between 2007 and 2010, and the proceeds from the robberies are suspected to have exceeded €1.2 million.

Të lidhura None found

After his arrest, the 50-year-old was sent to prison, but his time behind bars was interrupted. In 2016, he escaped from Tiryntha prison along with several other inmates.

Duka remained at large for about two years, until 2018, when he was located and arrested again in Greece near the Kapshtica border crossing.

A year later, in 2019, he was released from prison on parole.

Meanwhile, following his latest arrest in Albania, Tirana Police are expected to launch an investigation into Robert Duka’s assets.