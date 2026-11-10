Nvidia chief’s relationship with businesswoman suspected of Chinese espionage raises US security concerns

Suspicions of espionage and the illegal shipment of advanced processors to China have added a new dimension to the case involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Alice Huang, a woman US intelligence agencies suspect is a Chinese agent.

The 63-year-old billionaire has acknowledged having an extramarital relationship with her. Authorities are now examining whether the relationship may have compromised national security through the disclosure of classified information.

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Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, held a senior position at Megaspeed. The company bought large quantities of Nvidia processors and is under investigation for possibly circumventing US restrictions on exports to China.

Her first contact with Jensen Huang dates to early 2024, at an Nvidia event in California. The two were subsequently photographed and filmed together several times in Taiwan. The New York Times reports that US authorities suspect China’s Ministry of State Security recruited Alice Huang to obtain information about American artificial intelligence technology and influence Nvidia’s decisions on exporting processors to China.

Before her business career, she was a journalist at the Chinese broadcasters CCTV and Hunan TV.

When the case became public, Jensen Huang sent Nvidia employees a message acknowledging the affair and apologizing to his wife and children. The company, for its part, announced an independent investigation to determine whether its CEO had been targeted in an espionage operation and whether confidential information had been compromised.

A significant part of the investigation focuses on some 50,000 processors whose whereabouts remain unknown. According to Bloomberg, US authorities asked Nvidia in 2025 to review its transactions with Megaspeed amid suspicions that processors were being shipped illegally to China.

The review found that Megaspeed had imported about 50,000 more processors than could be accounted for by records of its data centers. Their whereabouts have yet to be established.

The Financial Times reports that Alice Huang had told investors about Megaspeed’s ability to obtain advanced artificial intelligence processors and had named Chinese giant Alibaba as a customer. Megaspeed has denied allegations of wrongdoing, saying it complies with US export rules.

The investigation has also been accompanied by suspicions of interference. The New York Times reports that Nvidia may have pressured the US Department of Commerce to halt its investigation into the possible trafficking of processors through Megaspeed.

According to Bloomberg, Nvidia’s legal counsel, Tim Teter, contacted Commerce Department officials to ask whether the US government had influenced Alice Huang’s detention by Singaporean authorities. They had summoned her for questioning and were not allowing her to leave the country.

The New York Times also reports that Donald Trump was informed about a year earlier that US intelligence agencies were monitoring Alice Huang. In the spring of 2026, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reportedly oversaw the preparation of a classified memorandum on suspicions that Chinese intelligence had recruited her to get close to the Nvidia chief.

The close ties between Jensen Huang and Donald Trump add to the significance of the case. Since the start of the US president’s second term, they have met at least seven times and discussed, among other things, restrictions on processor exports to China.

After Trump returned to the White House, the US eased some previous restrictions. In August 2025, shipments of some Nvidia processors to China were permitted on condition that the US government receive 15% of the revenue. In December, exports of the more powerful H200 processors were also approved, this time with a 25% share.

Authorities suspect that, if Alice Huang acted on behalf of Chinese intelligence, her relationship with Jensen Huang may have given her access to confidential information about his discussions with Trump and US strategy on artificial intelligence. So far, however, there is no evidence that such information reached the Chinese authorities.