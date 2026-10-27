Residents of Oleshky recount hardship after ceasefire: We ate grass to survive

Residents of Oleshky recount hardship after ceasefire: We ate grass to survive

A temporary ceasefire has been established in Oleshky, a city in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region under Russian occupation.

The agreement is intended to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid and the evacuation of civilians. Residents have faced prolonged shortages of food, water and electricity.

Të lidhura

None found

Ukrainian authorities and Russia’s Ministry of Defense say the ceasefire is being observed. As part of the humanitarian operation, vital supplies are expected to be delivered and roads cleared of mines to make it safer for residents to leave.

Life in the city has become extremely difficult. With food scarce, some residents were forced to cook weeds to survive. Oleshky has been without electricity, gas and water for three years; shops have closed, and obtaining supplies is extremely difficult.

According to estimates by Kyiv, up to 6,000 people remain in the city and surrounding areas, including around 200 children. Before the Russian occupation in February 2022, Oleshky had approximately 24,000 residents.

Travel out of the area is also dangerous, as roads are mined and residents are exposed to drone attacks.

The White House said the ceasefire was secured by U.S. first lady Melania Trump and is expected to remain in effect until November 1. The operation is being coordinated by Ukrainian and Russian human rights representatives, with U.S. mediation.


Shtuar 27.10.2026 18:18

Tags:
Murati seeks an explanation from SPAK over the lack of a request to arrest Balluku

Murati seeks an explanation from SPAK over the lack of a request to arrest Balluku
Klodiana Lala: Refusing a second SPAK request for Balluku would raise suspicions about Rama

Klodiana Lala: Refusing a second SPAK request for Balluku would raise suspicions about Rama
Charles honors the four marines killed when the HMBS Flamingo sank in the Bahamas

Charles honors the four marines killed when the HMBS Flamingo sank in the Bahamas
€122 million more for wages and pensions in the 2026 budget

€122 million more for wages and pensions in the 2026 budget
After Arlinda’s murder, he had thought of ending his life” – what was said in court about Albert Sylaj

After Arlinda’s murder, he had thought of ending his life” – what was said in court about Albert Sylaj
Gashi-Hamdiu: Board decided to file criminal complaint against former KOSTT chief after sexually charged incident

Gashi-Hamdiu: Board decided to file criminal complaint against former KOSTT chief after sexually charged incident
Çuçul: More than 800 cases opened over suspected corruption by October

Çuçul: More than 800 cases opened over suspected corruption by October
Murrizi accuses former SHISH chief: Vlora Hyseni wiretapped SPAK prosecutors and should have ended up in prison

Murrizi accuses former SHISH chief: Vlora Hyseni wiretapped SPAK prosecutors and should have ended up in prison