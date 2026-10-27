Residents of Oleshky recount hardship after ceasefire: We ate grass to survive

A temporary ceasefire has been established in Oleshky, a city in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region under Russian occupation.

The agreement is intended to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid and the evacuation of civilians. Residents have faced prolonged shortages of food, water and electricity.

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Ukrainian authorities and Russia’s Ministry of Defense say the ceasefire is being observed. As part of the humanitarian operation, vital supplies are expected to be delivered and roads cleared of mines to make it safer for residents to leave.

Life in the city has become extremely difficult. With food scarce, some residents were forced to cook weeds to survive. Oleshky has been without electricity, gas and water for three years; shops have closed, and obtaining supplies is extremely difficult.

According to estimates by Kyiv, up to 6,000 people remain in the city and surrounding areas, including around 200 children. Before the Russian occupation in February 2022, Oleshky had approximately 24,000 residents.

Travel out of the area is also dangerous, as roads are mined and residents are exposed to drone attacks.

The White House said the ceasefire was secured by U.S. first lady Melania Trump and is expected to remain in effect until November 1. The operation is being coordinated by Ukrainian and Russian human rights representatives, with U.S. mediation.