Melania Trump announces expansion of ceasefire in Kherson as Moscow sets end of pause in Oleski

Melania Trump announces expansion of ceasefire in Kherson as Moscow sets end of pause in Oleski

A local ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia has been extended beyond the town of Oleski, in the Kherson region, to allow humanitarian convoys to pass safely, U.S. First Lady Melania Trump announced.

In a post on the platform X, Trump said preparations to implement the measures had been accelerated by two days compared with the planned schedule. She said this was being done to protect civilians and help deliver vital aid to people affected by the conflict.

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“Planning has been accelerated by two days ahead of schedule to protect civilian safety and facilitate the delivery of critical humanitarian aid,” she wrote.

Her announcement said the ceasefire zone had been expanded beyond Oleski, in the Kherson region, with the aim of creating safer conditions for convoys carrying humanitarian aid.

Meanwhile, Moscow’s commissioner for human rights, Yana Landratova, said the ceasefire in the occupied town of Oleski would remain in effect until November 1 at 22:59 Moscow time, or 21:59 Greek time.

The expansion of the ceasefire zone is intended to facilitate access to humanitarian aid and reduce risks to civilians in areas affected by fighting.


Shtuar 27.10.2026 18:18

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