Rama’s pressure will not stop us”/ Students continue protests and demand the prime minister’s resignation: Victory in Serbia inspires us

After 14 days of protests against Edi Rama’s government, students have reacted to the new legislative package announced by the prime minister, making it clear that they have no intention of abandoning their demands.

Interviewed by News24 during the rally in front of the Ministry of Education, the protesters said they would not give in to pressure and that the main objective of their movement was to remove Rama from power.

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“We cannot submit to the illogical pressure of an illogical person,” one of the students said, opposing the measures the government is expected to take.

One of the female protesters recounted that she had argued heatedly with several MPs she happened to meet on the street, whom, she said, she had openly criticized.

“I only told the MPs I saw on the street the truth. It stung them,” she declared.

The young woman also referred to the political situation in Serbia, where the student movement won the parliamentary elections, describing this development as a source of hope for possible changes in Albania as well.

“We have seen the events in Serbia and the students’ victory there. We are focused on removing Rama. Then we will see,” the protester said.

The students’ positions were made public after Prime Minister Edi Rama announced new legal measures against what he described as violence and urban anarchy.

The protests continue in front of the Ministry of Education, where the students are insisting on the prime minister’s resignation and warning that the rallies will continue.