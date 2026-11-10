Ramadani calls the visit of the Serbian Student List a serious provocation, seeks clarification on entry into Kosovo

Ramadani calls the visit of the Serbian Student List a serious provocation, seeks clarification on entry into Kosovo

The issue was also discussed at today’s meeting of the Parliamentary Committee for Security and Defense Affairs. There, the question was raised whether the representatives had secured entry permits from the competent institutions.

Ramadani welcomed the Committee’s decision to request written information from the Minister of Internal Affairs regarding the visit. As a member of the Committee, he said he expects a fully accurate briefing.

Të lidhura

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According to Ramadani, the political affiliation of the visitors does not diminish the institutions’ obligation for control and accountability. He mentioned the Student List, Vučić, Dačić, and Vulin, emphasizing that politicians from Serbia should not be allowed to enter Kosovo to incite provocations or to insult the state and its institutions.

Ramadani added that the Government must be held accountable for this matter.


Shtuar 10.11.2026 14:02

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