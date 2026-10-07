Rama on Kosovo’s new president: I wish you prosperity and success during this difficult period

Rama on Kosovo’s new president: I wish you prosperity and success during this difficult period

After a prolonged political deadlock, Kosovo has resolved one of its key institutional issues by electing the new President of the Republic.

Të lidhura

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Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama reacted to the development, which he considers a step toward restoring the full functioning of the institutions. According to him, the election comes at an important time for Kosovo, the region and Europe.

“Warm congratulations to the renowned academic, Ms Justina Shiroka-Pula, on your election as President of the Republic of Kosovo, at a challenging stage for Kosovo and a challenging time for our entire region and Europe itself.

Wishing you and Kosovo prosperity and success, Madam President,” Rama wrote.


Shtuar 7.10.2026 09:40

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