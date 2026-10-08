Rain overnight and falling temperatures as autumn brings colder air masses

Rain overnight and falling temperatures as autumn brings colder air masses

Speaking on the “Ora Shtatë” program, meteorologist Mendim Rugova said that 2026 could rank as the second-warmest year in Pristina, after 2024.

Të lidhura

None found

However, following the high temperatures recorded this year, a significant drop is expected.

According to Rugova, rain will affect the country overnight, while the arrival of colder air masses in the second half of next week will bring another change in the weather.

“Temperatures will remain higher today, but they will begin to fall tomorrow,” he said.


Shtuar 8.10.2026 08:14

Tags:
Ukraine faces a new debate: Has the time come for negotiations with Russia?

Ukraine faces a new debate: Has the time come for negotiations with Russia?
A 2,100-year-old ship carrying thousands of exceptionally well-preserved luxury ceramic vessels discovered off Turkey

A 2,100-year-old ship carrying thousands of exceptionally well-preserved luxury ceramic vessels discovered off Turkey
Clashes in parliament over territorial reform: Socialist Party group seeks 60-day suspension for Bardhi and Balliu

Clashes in parliament over territorial reform: Socialist Party group seeks 60-day suspension for Bardhi and Balliu
Euro weakens sharply against the dollar, fueling concerns about a new financial crisis

Euro weakens sharply against the dollar, fueling concerns about a new financial crisis
Meeting in Istanbul between Shasivari and the Turkish president: “With the friend of our country, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Meeting in Istanbul between Shasivari and the Turkish president: “With the friend of our country, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Durmishi: New methodology for the consumer basket reflects households’ actual spending

Durmishi: New methodology for the consumer basket reflects households’ actual spending
Petrit Ajeti briefs President Shiroka Pula on the national security situation

Petrit Ajeti briefs President Shiroka Pula on the national security situation
ERO does not review private suppliers’ licenses, but puts KEK on the agenda

ERO does not review private suppliers’ licenses, but puts KEK on the agenda