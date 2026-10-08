Rain overnight and falling temperatures as autumn brings colder air masses

Speaking on the “Ora Shtatë” program, meteorologist Mendim Rugova said that 2026 could rank as the second-warmest year in Pristina, after 2024.

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However, following the high temperatures recorded this year, a significant drop is expected.

According to Rugova, rain will affect the country overnight, while the arrival of colder air masses in the second half of next week will bring another change in the weather.

“Temperatures will remain higher today, but they will begin to fall tomorrow,” he said.