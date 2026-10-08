Jeanne Shaheen named an honorary citizen of Sarajevo, with Kosovo visit also on agenda

Democratic U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen began her visit to the Western Balkans on Wednesday, leading a U.S. congressional delegation that also includes Democratic Senator Dick Durbin. In Sarajevo, she was named an “Honorary Citizen of the City of Sarajevo” for 2025.

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The U.S. delegation will be in the region from October 6 to 13 and, in addition to Bosnia and Herzegovina, will visit Albania, Montenegro, Croatia and Kosovo. The exact date of Shaheen’s visit to Kosovo has not yet been announced.

During the trip, the senator is expected to meet with government officials, U.S. diplomatic personnel, civil society representatives and young leaders. Discussions will focus on regional security, democracy, economic opportunities and relations with the United States, according to the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee’s website.

This is Shaheen’s latest visit leading a U.S. congressional delegation in her capacity as the ranking minority member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Sarajevo’s recognition of Shaheen

The decision to honor the senator was motivated by her years of support for and engagement with Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as her contribution to strengthening relations between the country and the United States.

According to Sarajevo, Shaheen has worked to defend Bosnia and Herzegovina’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and prosperity, while also supporting the country’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations.

The award was presented by Sarajevo Mayor Samir Avdiq at a ceremony held at Sarajevo City Hall. Shaheen has visited Bosnia and Herzegovina several times during her political career.

Warnings about Russia’s role in the region

As the top Democrat on the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Shaheen has long warned about security threats in the Western Balkans and called for a greater U.S. presence in this part of Europe.

She has reiterated U.S. support for Bosnia and Herzegovina’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and multiethnic character. She says continued engagement by the United States and the international community is essential to maintaining stability.

In February of this year, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Shaheen led a Senate Foreign Relations Committee delegation in meetings with Bosnian Presidency member Denis Beqiroviq and the then-international representative in Bosnia, Christian Schmidt.

During those meetings, she expressed concern about the separatist rhetoric and actions of former Republika Srpska President Millorad Dodik, warning that they could threaten the Dayton Peace Agreement and regional stability.

Last October, the United States lifted sanctions on Dodik, Bosnian Presidency member Zhelka Cvijanoviq and several members of Dodik’s family.

In an interview with Radio Free Europe, Shaheen said Russia has an interest in destabilizing the Western Balkans, which Moscow sees as “a potential second front.” She stressed that the United States must ensure Russia understands that U.S. forces in the region “are on high alert and are watching what is happening.”

Speaking about the risk of destabilization that could involve Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo and Serbia, the senator said her concern stems from Serbia’s and the Serbs’ in Bosnia’s Republika Srpska entity growing closer to Russia, as well as Russia’s interest in escalating the situation in the region.

“Russia sees this as a potential second front, and we need to do everything we can to maintain stability in the region. We also need to make clear that our military is watching the situation very carefully,” said Shaheen, who co-chairs the Senate NATO Observer Group.

The senator noted that NATO has forces in Kosovo, while EUFOR carries out its mission in Bosnia. “We need to make sure the Russians know that these forces are on high alert and are watching what is happening,” she said.

Shaheen said the United States should do everything it can to counter Russian hybrid warfare wherever possible. “This is not only in America’s interest, but also in the interest of our European allies,” the senator added.

Asked about Russian activities along NATO’s eastern flank, Shaheen said Moscow does not confine its hybrid warfare to that area and uses Serbia as a “transit point.”