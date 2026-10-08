Qatar’s Emir congratulates Justina Shiroka-Pula after she is sworn in as Kosovo’s president

Qatar’s Emir congratulates Justina Shiroka-Pula after she is sworn in as Kosovo’s president

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, has conveyed his congratulations to Kosovo’s new president, Justina Shiroka-Pula, following her swearing-in.

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The congratulatory message was made public through a telegram published by Qatar’s Amiri Diwan, wishing Shiroka-Pula success in carrying out her duties as president of the Republic of Kosovo.

In his message, the Emir also expressed his willingness for cooperation between Kosovo and Qatar to continue expanding and becoming further consolidated.

“Wishing her success in fulfilling her duties and greater development and progress in relations between the two countries,” said the official statement from the Amiri Diwan.

The congratulatory message from Qatar’s Emir was sent one day after Justina Shiroka-Pula’s presidential swearing-in.


Shtuar 8.10.2026 16:27

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