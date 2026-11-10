PS-PD meeting on electoral reform, Shehaj: Political horse-trading has gone on for 35 years, but change cannot be stopped

Agron Shehaj, chairman of the Opportunity Party, responded to the meeting between representatives of the Socialist Party and the Democratic Party on electoral reform. He described it as a continuation of the political horse-trading of the past 35 years.

According to Shehaj, the same figures have once again gathered around the same table to discuss the same issues. He noted that this time, a European Union representative is also taking part and is rightly calling for changes to the Electoral Code to make elections more democratic.

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Shehaj said the two parties do not listen to these demands but use reform as a pretext to change the Electoral Code to suit their interests, as he said they have done for 35 years.

He added that Albanians no longer accept these deals and want the old political class to go. According to Shehaj, no matter how the Electoral Code is changed, this change cannot be stopped.