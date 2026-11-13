Protests in France enter fifth Saturday as up to 70,000 police and gendarmes are mobilized

Another weekend of protests against the rising cost of living is expected in France. Rallies and marches have been announced in several cities for Saturday, November 14, while Paris remains the focus of the authorities’ attention.

Across the country, French authorities plan to deploy up to 70,000 police officers and gendarmes to maintain public order and safety.

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Interior Minister Laurent Nunez told LCI television that the deployment plan would be similar to last Saturday’s and to the measures in place since October 24. The final number of personnel will be reviewed at a meeting scheduled for November 13.

Nunez said the deployment would be mobile and flexible, allowing it to adapt to developments on the ground.

According to the minister, groups considered a threat to public order tend to split into smaller groups to evade security measures.

The demonstrations on November 14 will mark the fifth consecutive Saturday of protests against the rising cost of living. The Yellow Vests movement and several youth organizations are taking part.

The “Enfantiste” collective, which opposes violence against children and adolescents, is also expected to join the protests. Organizations opposing a bill concerning the presumption of lawful use of weapons by law enforcement officers, as well as environmental activists, are also expected to participate.

The scale of the mobilization and the large number of security personnel indicate that the authorities are preparing for another tense day, especially in the capital, where a significant share of the protests is expected to take place.