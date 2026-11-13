167th day of protests outside the Prime Minister’s Office as students and citizens demand Rama’s resignation

Students and citizens gathered again this Friday on the boulevard outside the Prime Minister’s Office to demand Edi Rama’s resignation. The gathering marked the 167th day of protests against his government.

Continuing their daily protest, participants reiterated that they oppose any form of dialogue with the prime minister.

Të lidhura None found

The students say they will not negotiate with Edi Rama and are demanding that he leave office for good. They say they will continue their protest until their demands are met.