Protester: We will not allow Albania to be sold; the country belongs to Albanians

The 171st protest against the government and Prime Minister Edi Rama is taking place under unusual circumstances, as students and citizens have moved onto the sidewalks.

Police have said they are enforcing the normative act adopted by the government, which prohibits blocking boulevards. The protesters, for their part, argue that the Constitution guarantees their right to protest and are standing on the sidewalks opposite the Prime Minister’s Office.

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A woman told News24 that she had never imagined that, 35 years later, a second dictatorship would be established in Albania. She urged Albanians to speak out and overthrow the dictatorship before the country is sold.

Protester: We thought the dictatorship had gone away 35 years ago, but today we have established another dictatorship. A new dictator has taken the helm of the country.

We will never again allow dictators to take power. We will not let Albania be sold either, because it is the country of the Albanians.