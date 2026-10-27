Prominent American professor Steve Hanke: The time has come for Edi Rama to step down as student protests against government corruption continue in Tirana

In a post on social media platform X, prominent American professor and economist Steve Hanke writes that the time has come for Prime Minister Edi Rama to resign.

Commenting on the student protests in Tirana, he criticized the government over corruption and the escalation of violence during the demonstrations.

Të lidhura None found

Hanke writes that, for the 14th day, student protests in Tirana against government corruption have been accompanied by incidents of violence.

“For the 14th day, student protests in Tirana, Albania, against government corruption have turned into violent clashes. As a Knight of the Albanian Flag, I believe the time has come for Prime Minister Rama to leave office,” Steve Hanke wrote on social media platform X.