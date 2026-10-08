Prespa apples remain in storage as growers await higher purchase prices

Apple growers in Prespa warn that thousands of tons of produce may not reach the market because of the low prices being offered. As a sign of dissatisfaction, many have decided not to pick their apples, particularly the industrial varieties, for which the price is only 4 denars per kilogram. According to them, production costs have risen sharply, while seasonal workers are demanding 50 euros per day. For other varieties, the purchase price ranges from 15 to 25 denars per kilogram.

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“The price of industrial apples is very low, only 4 denars, so it is not worth picking them. Whether we hire workers or do the work ourselves, it is not profitable. We have received promises from all sides, but if we do not get help, I do not know how we will continue fruit cultivation in Prespa. The apples may remain in the orchards, fall and rot. At these prices, some will not pick them at all, and the collection points are empty,” said Vladimir Labaçeski, an apple grower from Prespa.

Some of the produce is currently being kept in storage, awaiting a change in prices. “At the moment, we cannot sell them, so we are storing them. The apples have been damaged by hail, and we have to keep them until we see how prices develop. We hope they will rise. Last year, we began buying the first apples around August 15, at a good price, and the first round was collected. This year, almost no one has picked the first apples,” said Tome Nikoloski, an apple grower from Prespa.

The difficult situation is further worsened by the fact that this year’s production is significantly lower than in previous seasons, with the decline, according to the growers, amounting to more than half. In addition, they have still not received the payment promised from the intervention fund for 2024, amounting to 2 denars per kilogram.

“From what we have seen so far, we have been left in the lurch. They promise us help, but specifically, we are demanding the payment of the 2 denars per kilogram from 2024, which these people desperately need. Two years have passed and we still have not been paid. For this year, we are also asking the state for 3 denars per kilogram in intervention aid. Promises are being made now, but everything is being postponed. It is November now, and once again they may forget us. The ultimatum is this month: if they are going to do something for us, they must do it now; afterward, everything will be pointless, just another lie,” stressed Dimitar Lozeski, an apple grower from Prespa.

The growers are expecting swift intervention from the government and the Ministry of Agriculture, hoping to receive the support needed to successfully get through this year./Alsat/