Presidency denies removal of Rugova’s photograph and the Declaration of Independence

Following criticism from representatives of the Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK), Kosovo’s Presidency has rejected claims that a photograph of former President Ibrahim Rugova and the Declaration of Independence were removed from the institution’s premises.

In a statement to the media, the Presidency said the photograph and document remain in their places. According to the statement, nothing has been removed from the Presidency’s office and everything remains where it was.

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The LDK’s criticism concerned the alleged removal of the two symbols. Earlier, party leader Lumir Abdixhiku had asked the president to reconsider the decision and return them to their places, emphasizing the historical and national significance of former President Rugova and the Declaration of Independence.

The Presidency, however, insists that neither the photograph nor the Declaration of Independence has been removed from the institution.