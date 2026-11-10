Four parliamentary committees expected to meet today

On Tuesday, November 10, four parliamentary committees are expected to meet to address institutional matters and draft laws, and to meet with representatives of organizations.

At 10:00, the Special Committee for the Review of Candidates for Appointment to the Constitutional Court will assess nominations for judges on the court, examining whether the candidates meet constitutional and legal requirements.

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Also at 10:00, the Committee on Economy, Industry, Entrepreneurship, Trade and Innovation will consider the Draft Law on Energy Efficiency in principle. Members of the Kosovo Competition Authority will report on the state of the institution, while the committee will also address the president’s decision concerning the Law on Consumer Protection.

At the same time, the Committee on Social Welfare, Labour, Family, Values of the Liberation War, Victims of Wartime Sexual Violence and Missing Persons will meet. It will meet with representatives of licensed organizations that support survivors of wartime sexual violence to discuss their work and issues related to obtaining survivor status. The agenda also includes establishing a working group to oversee implementation of the Law on the Status and Rights of Paraplegic and Tetraplegic Persons.

The Committee on Security and Defence Affairs will meet at 11:00 to consider announcing a competition to select the Commissioner of the Information and Privacy Agency.

At 13:00, the Committee on Environment, Spatial Planning, Food, Agriculture, Forestry, Rural Development, Infrastructure and Transport will address the creation of working groups for the Draft Law on the Agricultural Census and the Draft Law on the Central Inspectorate of Agriculture, Food Safety, Veterinary Services and Forestry.