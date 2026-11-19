In the evening hours, a group of citizens gathered in front of Police Station No. 1 in Tirana to express support for the individuals who had been taken in during the day’s protest.

However, law enforcement intervened in this case as well, taking some of those present into custody.

Të lidhura None found

According to witnesses, the police actions were carried out forcefully, even though the citizens were holding a peaceful gathering.

The gathering is still ongoing in front of Police Station No. 1 in the capital, even though the weather has not been favorable for staying outdoors.

During today, police forces have also used violence in front of the Prime Minister’s Office building, despite the fact that the protesters were calm and had not committed any violent act.