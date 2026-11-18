The Parliamentary Investigative Committee examining the actions and inactions of institutions following the murder of Arlinda Zekaj, as well as the handling of cases of violence against children and women in the family, will hold its next meeting today.

Officials from the Center for Social Work in Peja are expected to be interviewed during the session, including case manager Toska Gega, CSW head Durim Kelmendi, official Shpat Morina, and head of the CSW in Peja, Shpresa Lukaj.

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The Mayor of Peja, Gazmend Muhaxheri, will also appear before the committee members for an interview.