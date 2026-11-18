Parliament to debate 2027 budget today as Democratic Party signals vote against

The Albanian Parliament’s plenary session today will focus on the initial consideration of the draft 2027 budget and the fiscal package.

After passing through parliamentary committees, the bills are expected to be debated on the floor of Parliament for the first time and put to a vote in principle.

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The session is expected to be marked by political tension, while the opposition will have fewer lawmakers present. Thirteen Democratic Party lawmakers are currently barred from attending Parliament, including Gazment Bardhi, the head of its parliamentary group, and Flamur Noka, the party’s secretary-general.

Democratic Party lawmakers will hold a parliamentary group meeting to decide their position and the next steps in their parliamentary action.

Alongside the draft 2027 budget, the agenda includes fiscal package proposals to amend legislation on income tax, value-added tax, tax procedures, national taxes and excise duties.

The matters to be addressed during the plenary session are listed below:

1. The minutes of the plenary session of 29.10.2026 will be submitted for approval.

2. Announcements will follow.

3. Lawmakers will consider a bill proposing additions and amendments to Law No. 29/2023, “On income tax”, as amended.

4. Lawmakers will consider a bill proposing amendments and additions to Law No. 92/2014, “On value-added tax in the Republic of Albania”, as amended.

5. Lawmakers will consider a bill proposing additions and amendments to Law No. 9920, dated 19.5.2008, “On tax procedures in the Republic of Albania”, as amended.

6. Lawmakers will consider a bill amending Law No. 9975, dated 28.7.2008, “On national taxes”, as amended.

7. Lawmakers will consider a bill proposing amendments and additions to Law No. 61/2012, “On excise duties in the Republic of Albania”, as amended.

8. The agenda continues with consideration of the bill “On the 2027 budget”.

9. Lawmakers will discuss a bill proposing amendments and additions to Law No. 22/2018, “On social housing”, as amended.

10. Parliament will consider a draft decision amending its Decision No. 169/2026, “On the establishment of the Special Parliamentary Commission for the second phase of Administrative-Territorial Reform in the Republic of Albania”.

11. The session is scheduled to conclude with discussions on matters not included on the agenda.