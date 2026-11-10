Parliament approves second revision of 2026 budget

Parliament approved the second revision of the 2026 budget this afternoon with 67 votes in favor, 15 against and no abstentions.

The parliamentary debate took place between two lawmakers. Jovanka Trençevska of LSDM described the budget amendment as a complete fiscal failure, while Igor Zdravkovski of OBRM-PDUKM defended the government’s position, saying it was acting responsibly and looking after the economy and citizens’ standard of living.

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Trençevska said the fact that a second revision was being approved in November, just three months after the one approved in July, showed an urgent need to reallocate funds before the fiscal year ends. She said the speed and panic surrounding the reorganization of state finances typically emerge when political interests take precedence over economic planning, calling it a clear fiscal defeat on paper.

Zdravkovski, on the other hand, said the revision had been drafted responsibly and with a focus on development.

Under the amended budget revision, total revenue is projected at 374.2 billion denars, around 5.3 billion denars less than the initial forecast for 2026.

Expenditure has also been revised downward by the same amount and is expected to reach 420.5 billion denars. The budget deficit remains at 46.3 billion denars.

Finance Minister Gordana Dimitrieska-Koçoska presented the amended budget revision proposal to lawmakers. She said the government’s priorities were maintaining economic stability and addressing the challenges created by ongoing geopolitical developments around the world.

According to the minister, the budget changes are intended to ensure the budget remains stable through the end of the year and to provide security for citizens and the economy.

Capital investment is allocated 40.1 billion denars. The funds will be used to continue projects in defense, road and rail infrastructure, municipal infrastructure, the environment, energy efficiency, education, child protection and social protection, agriculture and local infrastructure. Financial support for municipalities and local capital infrastructure projects will also continue.