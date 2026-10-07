OVL-KLA thanks citizens and veterans for their support for the KLA

The Organization of KLA War Veterans expressed its gratitude to the wartime categories and citizens for taking part in protests in support of the Kosovo Liberation Army.

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In a statement, OVL-KLA praised the perseverance and joint contribution of citizens and the wartime categories, stressing that the protest aimed to defend the values and image of the KLA.

“Dear wartime categories of the KLA, dear citizens.

Thanks to your perseverance and protest, together we managed to defend the KLA. THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE TO THE HOMELAND!” the statement said.