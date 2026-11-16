The Ohr Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office has acted immediately, filing charges with the Basic Court against a person for three crimes related to domestic violence: bodily injury, unlawful deprivation of liberty and endangering safety.

After reviewing the circumstances of the case, the public prosecutor asked the court to order the defendant’s detention.

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According to a statement from the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the accused unlawfully held the victim, physically assaulted and injured her, and endangered her safety.

To assist the investigation, the victim was examined today in the presence of social services. An expert assessment was also ordered and carried out to determine the type and nature of her injuries. Prosecutors said the defendant has remained in custody throughout the proceedings since they began.

The request for detention and the prosecutor’s response follow troubling statements made today by opposition parties and nongovernmental organizations. The Gender Equality Platform, the Network for Protection against Discrimination and the National Network against Violence against Women had said earlier that the assault on the 26-year-old continued in a car until she lost consciousness, while the court had initially imposed only preliminary measures.