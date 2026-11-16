Food and Veterinary Agency orders batch of VITA 3.2% milk removed from sale over high aflatoxin levels

A batch of VITA 3.2% UHT milk will be withdrawn from the market by order of the Food and Veterinary Agency (AUV). Tests conducted in Kosovo and Austria confirmed that the product contains aflatoxin M1 above the permitted limit.

The milk, produced by ABRAZEN SH.P.K., contained 0.065 µg/kg of aflatoxin M1. The maximum permitted level is 0.050 µg/kg, AUV said.

Të lidhura None found

The decision affects only the one-liter product manufactured on July 18, 2026, with an expiration date of January 18, 2027.

The agency has asked consumers not to use the milk and to return it to the store where they bought it. AUV also said it would conduct further inspections to determine the cause of the contamination.

This follows earlier tests in North Macedonia, where LAND Milk 3.2%, produced by the same company, was also found to have a high concentration of aflatoxin M1.