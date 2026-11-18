Vesna Trpevska, head of the Cybercrime Sector, stated today in Parliament that the term “child pornography” will be removed from the new Criminal Code in the near future, in line with European Union recommendations.

According to her, the use of this term nowadays is unacceptable. “This is not about pornography, because the child does not understand what is happening to them. This is about online child abuse,” Trpevska emphasized.

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The discussion took place on the occasion of the World Day for the Prevention of and Recovery from Sexual Exploitation, Abuse and Violence against Children. The debate topic was “Protecting Children from Sexual Exploitation and Online and Offline Abuse: Opportunities for Establishing a National CSAM Hotline.”

Public Prosecutor Spasenka Andonova noted that children’s behavior has changed significantly. She explained that a decade ago, there was talk of behavioral patterns characterized by violence and external aggression, or of offenses related to the illegal acquisition of property as the dominant form of behavior among children. While now, according to her, we are dealing with serious crimes that were previously typical only of adult perpetrators, which demonstrates the seriousness of the problem.

Prosecutor Andonova added that this involves the production of materials with pornographic content, sexual elements, and explicit content. She warned that the easy transmission and distribution of these materials among students and on social networks brings severe consequences, leaving deep psychological scars on victims, which can sometimes be irreparable.