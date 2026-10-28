Netanyahu comes first but remains without a majority: 53 seats are not enough, opposition seeks cooperation with Arab parties

Netanyahu comes first but remains without a majority: 53 seats are not enough, opposition seeks cooperation with Arab parties

The counting of 70 percent of the votes, completed on Wednesday, showed that Benjamin Netanyahu no longer has the majority needed to govern. The Israeli prime minister’s political future remains uncertain and depends on the willingness of opposition Jewish parties to join forces with Arab parties, which won significantly more support in Tuesday’s election.

The political force led by Netanyahu secured 53 seats, while his opponents won 48.

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Gadi Eisenkot, a retired general and leader of the Jewish opposition bloc, dismissed the possibility of such a broad coalition. He did so during his early victory speech, when he referred to what he called a “Zionist majority.”

According to experts, talks with the Palestinian parties will be decisive, as they won 19 seats.

Netanyahu publicly criticized these parties and implied that there may have been manipulation. The opposition bloc reacted strongly, describing the incumbent prime minister’s claims as excuses.


Shtuar 28.10.2026 20:30

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