Former Democratic Party MP Myslim Murrizi has made serious accusations against Vlora Hyseni, the former head of the State Intelligence Service (SHISH). He said Hyseni wiretapped prosecutors from the Special Prosecution Office without the necessary legal authorization.

In an interview with “Prime News24,” Murrizi said that if the wiretaps were carried out in violation of the Constitution and the Code of Criminal Procedure, a separate, independent investigation should have been conducted, apart from other proceedings involving the former head of SHISH.

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He also said that if the head of SPAK knew prosecutors were being wiretapped, he should have gone to court to seek the measures provided for by law.

“Rama will not have an intelligence service. This little rose, Vlora Hyseni, and SPAK—simply because, at the Security Council meeting, SPAK told the president and the prime minister that she had wiretapped me without authorization—if I were a SPAK prosecutor, I would have put the handcuffs on this little rose for this alone: wiretapping prosecutors unconstitutionally and in violation of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The SHIK rose is an offshoot of Gysi and AKSHI.

“Once the head of SPAK knows that the head of SHISH has wiretapped this prosecutor and two or three others, he should have gone to court with the relevant request, and this little rose should have been thrown into prison, without linking the matter to AKSHI tenders.

“For this reason alone, since she violated the Constitution and wiretapped the special structure beyond the limits it sets, this constitutes a separate criminal offense, in addition to the thefts,” Murrizi said.