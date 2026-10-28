Klodiana Lala: The Vlora Hyseni case must be thoroughly investigated; Rama should have resigned

Speaking on the “Prime News24” program on News24, journalist Klodiana Lala discussed the case of Vlora Hyseni, describing it as one that requires a full investigation and, in her view, exposes the failure of Albania’s institutions.

Lala said the investigation should clarify how the State Intelligence Service (SHISH) operated, since it is responsible for protecting national security. She said Prime Minister Edi Rama also bears responsibility because he appointed Hyseni to head the service.

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The journalist said the arrest of the former head of SHISH, who is under house arrest, should have been followed by the prime minister’s resignation.

“Perhaps by December 15, we will know the name of the judge who will handle the case. The Vlora Hyseni case requires an in-depth investigation and represents a failure of all institutions. First, it is a failure by Mr. Rama, who brought an uncertified person to head SHISH. Second, we need to understand the state of this institution, which was supposed to guarantee national security. I think this case will reveal a great deal about how the Albanian state has functioned. The arrest of the head of SHISH, even though she is under house arrest, should have led to the resignation of the country’s prime minister. Ms. Balluku is suspected of corruption, but the former head of the State Intelligence Service is suspected of leaking classified information, helping an organized crime figure who is on the run and, according to SPAK’s allegations, acting in the interests of a person suspected of organized crime. I do not understand the passivity of the President and the prime minister, who have left the State Intelligence Service without a leader. It is madness. Is the president in office? What is he doing?” Klodiana Lala said, among other things.