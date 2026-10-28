Murati seeks an explanation from SPAK over the lack of a request to arrest Balluku

Speaking on the “Prime News24” program, analyst Erl Murati discussed the accusations against former Deputy Prime Minister Belinda Balluku and the way the government and SPAK have responded. He called for clarification of their positions on the matter.

Murati pointed out that the prime minister has not spoken about Balluku using the same language he previously used about other officials, referring to the phrase that someone “eats plums behind someone’s back.”

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The analyst also expressed concern that no security measure has been imposed on Balluku. In his view, if there is new evidence and a risk of witnesses being influenced, the justice authorities should act in accordance with the law.

“At a minimum, the law must be enforced and a security measure must be imposed. There is neither an obligation to report regularly nor house arrest,” Murati said on “Prime News24.”

He added that if the prosecution has applied different standards in similar cases, it should make the reasons for its decisions public.

“Given that it has applied a double standard in its conduct, the prosecution should, at a minimum, be transparent,” the analyst said.