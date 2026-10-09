Murati: Protecting public money requires financial integrity

Kosovo’s Ministry of Finance held an event within the framework of the Berlin Process dedicated to illicit finance, with the theme “Beyond Compliance – Building sustainable economies through financial integrity”.

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During his speech, Minister of Finance Hekuran Murati expressed gratitude to Germany for its continued support within the Berlin Process, which he described as one of the most important platforms for regional integration.

“When ‘illicit financing’ is mentioned, most of us think of crime, law enforcement and compliance. All of these are important, but I want to speak from a different perspective — the economic one, with people and businesses,” Murati said.

According to him, illicit finance has a direct impact on the economy and on fair competition.

“Illicit money distorts the market, creates inequality in competition, excludes honest players and deprives the budget of revenues — those revenues that serve to build schools, hospitals and roads. This gives an advantage to those who break the rules,” he stated.

Murati stressed that confronting illicit finance is also closely linked to citizens’ trust in institutions, tax payment, protection of public funds and attracting foreign investors.

“This work is not only about seizing money from those who deviate, but also about paying taxes, protecting public money, keeping the economy open and attracting foreign investments that generate jobs,” the minister said.

Speaking about the steps taken in Kosovo, Murati mentioned the reduction of the limit for cash payments between businesses.

“We have lowered the B2B payment threshold from 500 to 300. For consumers making purchases, the cash ceiling is 2,000. Any amount above these limits must be carried out through traceable transactions in licensed financial institutions,” he said.

The minister also mentioned measures for the supervision and licensing of operators working in the field of cryptocurrencies.

“We have advanced with the control and licensing of cryptocurrency operators. This helps make digital payments and transactions more traceable and more transparent, fostering fair competition and the transition of the informal economy into the formal sector,” Murati said.

He underlined that no institution or state can face the problem of illicit finance alone, as these financial flows easily cross borders.

“Illicit money knows no borders. That is why cooperation is essential, especially for the Western Balkans. We face the same challenges and we learn from each other’s experiences, from what has been achieved and from what has not yet been done,” he said.

Murati highlighted the importance of cooperation among financial intelligence units, police, prosecution, the academic community and European and international partners.

“I encourage you to have an open and practical discussion, to feel proud of the progress achieved, but at the same time to identify existing gaps and the work that remains to be done,” he said.

At the end of his speech, the minister stressed that the goal should be finding concrete solutions for strengthening financial integrity.

“At the end of the day, financial integrity is not only about regulatory compliance; it serves to protect public money, guarantee fair competition and build an economy in which citizens believe,” Murati concluded.