Most parties decline Begaj’s invitation to consult on local elections; PS the only party to confirm participation

The Socialist Party is so far the only political force to have confirmed that it will take part in consultations called by President Bajram Begaj on setting the date of the 2027 local elections. “Lëvizja Bashkë” has not yet said whether it will participate.

The Democratic Party has announced that it will not respond to the head of state’s invitation. The “Mundësia” and “Shqipëria Bëhet” parties will also not attend the meeting.

Të lidhura None found

President Begaj must announce the date of the local elections no later than November 15. The Electoral Code stipulates that the 2027 vote must be held between April 15 and May 15.