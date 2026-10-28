Minister Sedat Sulejmani’s assets: Property in Tetovo in his parents’ names and an apartment in Turkey

Minister Sedat Sulejmani’s assets: Property in Tetovo in his parents’ names and an apartment in Turkey

The State Commission for the Prevention of Corruption has published the asset declaration of Culture and Tourism Minister Sedat Sulejmani. It lists several properties in the Tetovo 2 cadastral zone, acquired mainly through inheritance and registered in his parents’ names.

One of the declared properties is building land valued at 6 million denars. It was inherited in 2010, and the ownership share is listed as 1/2.

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Another plot of building land, registered in 2020, is valued at 3,195,000 denars. It was also acquired through inheritance, and the ownership share is 1/2.

The document also lists a property measuring 5,268 square meters, with a declared value of 1,316,750 denars. It was inherited in 2010, and the ownership share is 1/2.

The declaration also includes pasture plots. One, valued at 300,000 denars, was acquired in 2022 through a gift agreement and has an ownership share of 1/2.

Three other pasture plots are declared at values of 55,000, 65,000 and 70,000 denars, respectively. The ownership share for these is 2/10; inheritance is listed as the basis for acquisition, and the registration years are 2010 and 2022.

Sulejmani has also declared an apartment in Turkey in his parents’ names. It measures 43 square meters and is listed at a value of 15,375,000 denars.

The minister owns a Volkswagen Golf valued at 183,500 denars. The company “Kompas Oil” is registered in his wife’s name./Telegrafi/


Shtuar 28.10.2026 16:04

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