Minister Ervin Demo: Fighting crime is not a contest over statistics, but a duty to people

Today, speaking at a joint conference with Italy’s Guardia di Finanza, Interior Minister Ervin Demo stressed the importance of international cooperation in the fight against organized crime.

Demo said the fight against crime should not be measured solely by figures and statistics, but above all by responsibility to citizens and their safety.

Të lidhura None found

He also emphasized that organized crime is constantly changing, adapting its methods of financing and the technologies it uses to carry out criminal activities.

“Fighting crime is not a contest over statistics, but a duty to people. This is the standard by which we must measure ourselves every day.

“Organized crime changes, as do its methods of financing and the technologies it uses.

“Cooperation must continue to develop, building on what we do every day in our shared fight.

“Our overarching goal as a nation is EU integration, and progress in this process certainly depends on Albania’s level of security. We cannot claim that a country can achieve sustainable development unless it has security at such levels.

“We must contribute to the EU’s security, and Albania must play a role in this process,” Interior Minister Ervin Demo said.